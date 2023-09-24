Conor Benn Gets Decision Win Over Rodolfo Orozco – Boxing Results

Fighting above the welterweight limit, Conor Benn returned to the ring last night on Orlando, his fight with unstopped Mexican Rodolfo Orozco the 26 year old’s first fight since April of 2022. Benn won a wide ten round unanimous decision, the scores being 99-91, 99-91, and a too close 96-94. Now 22-0(14), Benn, who has been “through hell” during the time he was not allowed to box due to those two positive drugs tests (Benn adamantly insisting his innocence), said he was pleased to have got in some much-needed rounds. Orozco, who took some heavy shots, is now 32-4-3(24).

Benn spoke afterwards about his strong desire to now be able to box back at home. There is already talk of a big fight with Chris Eubank Junior, this fight all set for October of last year before you know what happened.

“We didn’t want a walk in the park, a victorious Benn said after his test of a win over the stubborn Orozco. “I needed the rounds after 18 months out, he’s a true Mexican, the first Mexican I’ve fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he’s never been stopped before and he’s one tough man and I hope he progresses. [154 pounders] are stronger and take shots more, I don’t think there was ring-rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell. Britain is my home and it’s only right I fight back there, sooner or later.”

It will be interesting to see what the British Boxing Board of Control do now, whether they will give Benn the green light to fight in the UK or not. Eddie Hearn has expressed a great desire to have Benn box at home, with that potentially massive fight with Eubank Jr one the promoter would like to stage at Wembley.

For now, though his critics have been far from silenced, Benn is back fighting, and winning, once again. Whether it’s against Eubank or against someone else, Benn is expected to box again before the end of the year.