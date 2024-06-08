Cobbs Beats Broner By UD; The End For “The Problem?”

Last night in Hollywood, Florida at The Hard Rock, Blair Cobbs picked up the biggest win of his career so far in very possibly ending the career of Adrien Broner. After 10 rounds of what was a pretty entertaining fight, Cobbs walked away with a well deserved unanimous decision victory.

Scores were pretty close on two cards at 96-93 twice, with the third judge having it wider at 97-91. Cobbs is now 17-1-1(10). Broner, a four-weight champion who was once threatened greatness is now 35-5-1(24). “The Problem,” as Broner is of course nicknamed, has never been stopped in a fight.

After a crazy build-up, during which time Broner came out with all manner of, well, crazy stuff – trash-talk, threats, insults, you name it – Cobbs was simply the better fighter, the more disciplined and determined fighter. Cobbs dropped Broner in round two, the punch actually seeing “The Problem” loose a tooth!

Cobbs boxed well, his speed bother Broner. To his credit, Boner dug in there, never giving up, and he did come on strong in the later rounds. But Cobbs had done enough work and the fans knew it, as did both fighters. The Don King show was decent to watch, the action lively. Broner has been involved in some stinkers in his time but last night, if this one was his final fight (and at anything like an elite fighter, Broner is done) at least he goes out off the back of a watchable fight.

Who knows how far Cobbs can go and who he may fight next?

On the same card, Michael Hunter won a spurious version of the WBA heavyweight title with a one-sided tend round UD win over Cassius Chaney. Scores were 100-90 across the board. Now, this fight WAS a stinker, with Chaney content to do almost nothing in there. Hunter holds a good win over Martin Bakole, who will next fight Jared Anderson.

Can Hunter still become a major player in the heavyweight division this late in his pro career?