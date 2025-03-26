Coach Greg Hackett Predicts Tevin Farmer Upset in Zepeda Rematch: ‘He’ll Get the Call’ in Cancun

Coach Greg Hackett Predicts Tevin Farmer Upset in Zepeda Rematch: 'He'll Get the Call' in Cancun
By Tim Compton - 03/26/2025 - Comments

Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

Last Updated on 03/26/2025