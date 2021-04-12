Claressa Shields: “Don’t Believe The Savannah Marshall Hype!”

Claressa Shields has responded to her fierce rival Savannah Marshall, who called her out after her win over the weekend, ahead of a possible fight. Marshall is to date the only woman to have beaten Shields when they were amateurs, with Shields going on to become an Olympic gold medal winner and is widely regarded as the greatest female boxer of all time.

Shields, speaking via the MyBettingSites.co.uk blog, said: “Savannah Marshall has got nothing on me – don’t believe the hype. She’s going to get her a** kicking this year for sure”

“I want to tell the UK fans Savannah Marshall has not got s**t on me. She doesn’t have anything on me. Nothing. Don’t believe the hype. She told everybody in the UK I retired from boxing to run away from her. No. I’m just so great, I can do MMA at the same damn time.

“She’s going to get her a** kicking this year for sure. I’m going to knock Savannah Marshall a** out. Sleep. Cold. She knows that. I’m a nine-time world champion, she just won a belt that became vacant because I haven’t fought in a year.

“She could have fought me for all the belts to prove what she’s saying but instead she waited for my belt to become vacant and then fought for the vacant title when she could have fought me, so no, she’s not ranked.

“She’s not ranked until she’s fought a Hannah Gabriel, or beat a Christina Hammer, beat somebody who is a world champion and not just brag about going ten rounds with Hannah Rankin, big whoop, congrats. You look at her resume, Hannah Rankin was her toughest test but everyone else gets two weeks notice – she’s not fought anyone [else] who has a winning record.”

Claressa Shields: “Jake Paul and his brother are like clown shows – I would whoop his a** because he thinks boxing is easy”

“I like when the older fighters come back, like Roy Jones versus Mike Tyson. I think Jake Paul and his brother are more like clown shows, to be honest. But they’re making money, they’re using their platforms, but it’s not real boxing.

“Respect to them for training, I guess – but I’d much rather see Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield or something. I don’t want to see Floyd beat up Logan Paul but Floyd can do whatever he wants, he’s accomplished everything so he gets to call his own shots – it’s just something I don’t want to see.

“No-one’s ever mentioned an exhibition to me because they know I do real fights – I would whoop Jake Paul’s a** though, just because he thinks boxing is easy. I saw him do an interview recently where he said Youtube is harder than boxing. What – being a Youtube star is harder than being a boxer?

“He said something about posting to Youtube for 800 days straight. Big whoop, you posted a video. Do you understand what it takes to become a boxing world champion? I have trained more than 800 days. Putting up a video, for one it’s free.

“You just post this s**t, the internet is doing the hard work, you’re not doing nothing. So for him to say YouTube is harder than boxing, I was like man, people are giving him a platform to say all kind of dumb stuff.

“He’s [Jake Paul] picking his fights to make it entertaining, I don’t know how Ben Askren boxejs, I have no idea. I know he’s been inside the cage before, he had a good record, so hopefully he has enough boxing skills to beat Jake Paul but who knows. Ben is known as a wrestler I think.”