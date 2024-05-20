Christian Mbilli Vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko: A Fight That Guarantees Action!

For quite a while now, unbeaten French super-middleweight contender Christian Mbilli has been making noise, and he has been leaving fight fans happy in his wake. This looks set to continue this summer. As per a news story from RingTV.com, Mbilli, if he comes through unscathed this Saturday night against British warrior Mark Heffron, will face fellow fan-friendly operator Sergiy Derevyanchenko in August.

And though it can be a bad thing for us fans to jump the gun, as much as it can prove almost lethal for a fighter, Mbilli Vs. Derevyanchenko is for sure one to look forward to, to get excited about. In short, the fighting style and approach of the Frenchman, combined with the same from the man from Ukraine, cannot fail but to to gel and give us, well, something akin to what happens when gelignite gets happy!

Mbilli, 26-0(22) throws a ton of leather whenever he fights. Derevyanchenko, 15-5(10) is pretty much the same. Derevyanchenko is the older man at age 38, compared to Mbilli’s 29 years, and the Ukrainian has been in with the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Danny Jacobs, and Jaime Munguia, with Derevyanchenko pushing all three harder than hard in superb action bouts. Never stopped, Derevyanchenko, bounced back from his Fight of the Year war with Munguia to defeat Vaughn Alexander in April.

Mbilli will be facing his toughest test, on paper at least, when he rumbles with Derevyanchenko in Canada on August 17th. Mbilli, who also owns a win over Alexander, is coming off a commanding stoppage win over a gamer than game Rohan Murdock, the win coming in January.

But first comes Heffron, 30-3-1(24). Mbilli is a huge favourite to defeat Heffron, make no mistake about it, but as we know, anything can happen in this cherished, ever so unpredictable sport of ours. Heffron has suffered defeat inside the distance in each of his three losses but he is coming in off the back of a stoppage win of his own.

Should Mbilli get the win on Saturday – and again, he is heavily favoured to do so – it will be Derevyanchenko in the late summer. And what a sizzler this one promises to be. Unless an upset-minded Heffron can foul things up whilst at the same time giving his career a massive boost.

Who wins when (if) Mbilli and Derevyanchenko get it on, and can this fight possibly be anything other than a pure slugfest?