Chris Eubank Jr Insists He’s The British Fighter To Defeat Canelo

Chris Eubank Junior is celebrating right now. Having placed a bet on last night’s fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, in which Eubank wagered on a stoppage win being scored by Canelo, he will now collect £10 grand of winnings (all of which Eubank says he will donate to a charity of his choice). But Eubank seems more jubilant over the fact that Saunders lost the fight. These two fighters have as we know, a healthy dislike for one another.

Saunders won a decision over Eubank some years back, in November of 2014, the decision in favour of Saunders being a split verdict, but their rivalry was far from settled. Now, taking delight in his rival’s corner defeat, Eubank is calling out Canelo himself (again). Eubank is convinced he is the British fighter to actually defeat the Mexican superstar and current pound-for-pound best in the world.

“Canelo if you want a Brit to give you a real fight….I’m ready & waiting,” Eubank Jr tweeted last night.

During his pro career, Canelo has now beaten no less than seven British fighters, in Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith and Saunders, with only Hatton and Callum Smith being able to take him the distance – and though most experts and fans would likely pick Canelo to make it number-eight if he did fight Eubank Jr, this could prove to be a good fight, an interesting fight. Eubank is of course working with the great Roy Jones now, and fans are eager to see just how good, how much better, the 31 year old is.

Currently 30-2 with 22 KO’s – the other loss coming against George Groves, also on points – Eubank Jr has won his last four. Will Canelo express an interest in fighting yet another British boxer? Can Eubank test Canelo harder than the likes of Saunders, Khan and Smith?

Right now, Eubank Jr is laughing at Saunders, but who would be left laughing if Canelo, 56-1-2(38) did fight Eubank?