Chris Arreola vs. Adam Kownacki Clash In The Works For August – Can You Say, “Fun Fight!”

According to a news bit from ESPN.com, a heavyweight clash between veteran contender Chris Arreola and unbeaten rising contender Adam Kownacki is in the works for August 3rd, the fight headed to Brooklyn, New York on a PBC show on FOX. If this fight does get finalized, it’s highly likely it will be the paying fans who emerge as the real winners.





Arreola, 38-5-1(33) and two wins into his comeback, is coming off an impressive stoppage of the previously unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin, who he took out in March. The older man by eight years at age 38, Arreola will be swapping leather with a man some fans see as a future champion in the all-action Kownacki. In fact, Arreola and Kownacki have been compared to one another by quite a few people; their fighting style and physical appearance triggering these comparisons.

Arreola has a great edge in experience, yet the warrior from Poland has been picking up plenty of experience himself working as he has with some good fighters in the gym in sparring sessions. Arreola looked to have a good deal left judging by the Augustin win, yet that fight may well have flattered “The Nightmare.” Kownacki, 19-0(15) and aiming for a shot at WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder, figures to be a far rougher and tougher customer for the Mexican/American who still aims to make history by becoming world champion.

One thing is for certain, these two will NOT have to go looking for each other when the bell rings in August. A fierce slugfest with a high percentage of shots landed by both guys looks almost guaranteed. Whether or not the fight ends with a KO or goes the distance is a tough one to call. Both men may well leave a good deal of themselves in the ring in this one.





It might not prove to be the over Fight of The Year, but the Arreola/Kownacki rumble may well prove to be The Fun Fight of The Year. Who doesn’t want to see this one?