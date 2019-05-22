Ryan Rozicki Wins WBC International Silver Crown; Stops Shawn Miller with Body Attack

Sydney, Nova Scotia (20 May 2019) – On Saturday, May 18, hometown hero Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) turned in his most destructive performance to date, taking less than three rounds to batter Shawn Miller (18-5-1, 7KOs) of Troy, New York, to the canvas for a full count. With the KO3 victory, Rozicki kept his perfect KO percentage intact and added the WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship to his ever-growing collection of belts. The end came shortly after Rozicki had punched Miller to and through the ropes for the first knockdown of the fight. Miller beat the count but was sent back to the canvas by a Rozicki liver shot for the full ten.





Promoter Daniel Otter of Three Lions Promotions couldn’t be happier with the event. “It was an electric evening of boxing,” explained Otter. “The fans were incredible right from the opening bell. When Rozicki scored the second and final knockdown to win the title, I thought the roof was going to blow off. Sydney and the entire Island of Cape Breton really showed their support tonight. I think I speak for everyone involved when I say we can’t wait to come back for more boxing!”

The undercard was filled with current and future champs. Unified Canadian light middleweight champion Kevin Higson (17-2-0, 1KOs) put on a boxing clinic against Jose Francisco Zuniga (13-13-2, 4KOs) of Mexico in the co-main event. The slick Hamiltonian dominated Zuniga with a beautiful jab, wearing down the burlier Mexican over the full eight rounds. Zuniga was keen to punch to the body, but Higson’s conditioning allowed him to weather every storm that came his way. In the end, the judges scored the fight 78-74, 79-73, and 79-73.

Hamilton’s Jessie Wilcox (13-0-2, 8KOs) won a tough battle with Nestor Fernando Garcia (23-17-1, 17KOs) of Mexico in their welterweight eight rounder, getting up off the canvas in the third to box his way back. In fact, Wilcox controlled the rest of the fight, enduring three late punches (one after the bell, two on breaks) to dominate Garcia down the home stretch. Not content to glide to the points victory, Wilcox opened up late in the eighth round, dropping Garcia as the final bell rang. Garcia recovered and they went to the scorecards. The judges scored the fight 78-72, 77-75, 76-74, all in favor of Wilcox.





At middleweight, Brandon Brewer (23-0-1, 11KOs) of Nackawic, New Brunswick, went to war with Isaac Mireles (8-7-0, 4KOs) of Mexico for a full eight rounds, coming out victorious by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73. It was Brewer’s first fight after a two-year hiatus from the ring. With the win, the former Canadian light middleweight champion extended his undefeated streak to 24 straight contests, showing that his recent move to middleweight should not slow his progress up the ranks.

Hamilton’s Bradley Wilcox (8-0-0, 4KOs) turned a solid performance in the eight round curtain raiser, pounding out an unanimous decision victory over Guadalupe Acosta (13-3-0, 8KOs) of Mexico. Wilcox had his lefthook and right uppercut dialed from start to finish. Acosta had some limited success with his right hand, but couldn’t score consistently enough to accumulate much in the points department. At the end of eight rounds the judges all scored the fight 80-72 for Wilcox.