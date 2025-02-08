Devin Haney’s Next Move: Ramirez or a Title Shot?

Devin Haney, surprisingly, has been given a #1 ranking by the WBC at welterweight after a bad showing against Ryan Garcia and a 10-month layoff.

The World Boxing Council has its way of ranking fighters that doesn’t make much sense to most fans, but it does to them. Talent-wise, Devin is better than anyone in the WBC’s top 15 at 147. The only question is, can he still take a decent shot without dropping to the canvas?

Barrios a Better Option?

We’re going to find that out in May when Haney faces Jose Ramirez, who will get to him no matter how much running and holding he does. The style that Haney used to defeat George Kambosos Jr. by clinching constantly won’t be effective against Ramirez. He’ll fight through the clinches.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) would be better off targeting WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios for his next fight rather than facing Jose Ramirez in May on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on the Riyadh Season card.

Fighting Barrios would at least give Devin a chance to capture a belt, and he would have an excuse if he lost to him. He’s never fought at 147, and he’s taking on a world champion. The former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. on November 16th.

Turki Al-Sheikh said today that he will reveal the location for the Garcia-Romero card in May. Haney will be on the undercard, facing Ramirez’s relentless fighting style.

It’s unclear if that fight is final. If it isn’t, it would be better for Haney if Turki lined him up against Mario Barrios for his WBC belt. That fight would be more winnable for Haney than Jose Ramirez because Barrios doesn’t press as much.

Haney must fight someone good to show that he’s come back from his three-knockdown loss to Ryan last April. Although the defeat was overturned and changed to a no-contest due to his positive test for the banned PED Ostarine, he still took the beating and was dropped multiple times. The New York State Athletic Commission can’t change what happened to Haney in that fight.