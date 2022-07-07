Chisora-Pulev Winner, Whyte, Joyce: All Options For Daniel Dubois Says McGuigan

WBA “regular” heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois has a number of good options right now, says his trainer Shane McGuigan. Speaking with Sky Sports, McGuigan said his charge could fugjt the winner of this Saturday’s Dereck Chisira v Kubrat Pulev fight, Dillian Whyte, or maybe Joe Joyce in a return meeting

Winner of three in a row since suffering his sole pro defeat, this to Joyce in November of 2020, Dubois can beat Joyce ‘with the right strategy,” McGuigan said.

Dubois’ future does look promising. Okay, the belt Dubois won in stopping Trevor Bryan a few weeks back doesn’t really mean too much and the fans know it, but it is at least a step in the right direction, to the real world heavyweight titles. Dubois is now mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk’s WBA title, yet that fight will not happen any time soon as we know. But Dubois is hungry for his legitimate shot and McGuigan says his fighter will head back to the UK for his next fight and that he will be kept busy.

Whyte as an opponent for Dubois That would certainly be very interesting, but will Whyte fancy a tussle with Dubois in his first fight back after being stopped by Tyson Fury?

And who wins out of Pulev and Chisora, and would the winner fancy a potentially tough night’s work against the much younger, seriously powerful Dubois?

Joe Joyce is of course the big fight for Dubois – the rematch. At some point, these two WILL meet again, as Frank Warren said not too long ago. Can Dubois get his revenge if and when the opportunity comes?

On the other hand, what if Dubois were to lose to “The Juggernaut” a second time? Dubois has options but there really is no need for him to rush things.