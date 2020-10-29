Watch LIVE: Derek Chisora – Alexander Usyk Final Presser Livestream

Ahead of Oleksandr Usyk’s huge Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S., all fans are invited to watch the below schedule of content leading up to the big night.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 29: Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker bring you all of the action from the official press conferences chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn. YouTube: Usyk vs. Chisora + undercard press conferences

FRIDAY OCTOBER 30 – 10.00am Press Conference Recap, Behind The Scenes Day 3 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official press conferences.

1.00pm Live Weigh-in (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as all fighters hit the scales from 1.00pm. YouTube: Usyk vs. Chisora + undercard weigh-in

SATURDAY OCTOBER 31

10.00am Weigh-in Recap, Behind The Scenes Day 4 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official weigh-in.

10.30am War Chisora (Sky Sports Main Event)

As he prepares to face the Heavyweight division’s newest threat in Oleksandr Usyk, see how Derek ‘War’ Chisora has earned his stripes as one of the most exciting fighters around.

3.30pm Before The Bell (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker are joined by special guests from the arena as build-up continues towards the opening bell.

6.00pm Fight Night Live (Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN)

Watch all of the action live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

Derek Chisora Ready For Usyk!

Derek Chisora says Oleksandr Usyk is in store for the “fright of his life” when they collide in a Heavyweight Halloween blockbuster at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all of its nine markets including the U.S.

‘WAR’ Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) intends on giving Usyk nightmares in his second fight up at Heavyweight, and the Finchley powerhouse heads into next weekend’s clash in terrifying form having scored big knockout wins over Artur Szpika and David Price at The O2 in 2019.

“On October 31st, Oleksandr Usyk is going to get the fright of his life,” said Chisora. “He wants to claim he is at the top of the food chain, but if he wants to do that he needs to box a true Heavyweight. It’s a fight, the guy is going to chuck the kitchen sink at me. I’m just going to bite down on the gum shield and let god take over. I am coming for war!

“The fight sells itself, he is a good fighter and is loved by the English fans. Even people who don’t like boxing love watching him and he’s fighting myself. There is nothing bad about this fight, there’s not hatred, it’s all about the love for the sport.

“He’s not scary, it’s a fight. He’s a man and I’m a man. The worst thing that can happen is you get knocked out. I will make sure that when Usyk gets out that ring he knows he has been in a fight. Seek and destroy, no mercy! That’s what we’re aiming for.”

Usyk vs. Chisora tops a huge night of action, Lee Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) meet in a Final Eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title, Heavyweight fan favourite Dave Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) returns, Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Glasgow’s Hannah Rankin (9-4, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Middleweight World Title, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) meets Belgium’s Bilal Laggoune (25-1-2, 14 KOs) for the vacant European Cruiserweight Title and Amy Timlin (4-0) faces off with Carly Skelly (3-0) for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title.