China And Australia Possibilities To Host Fury v Wilder III Says Arum

Email WhatsApp 30 Shares

With original venue Las Vegas being just about ruled out for the contracted third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder (who has zero inclination to take step aside money and allow Fury to fight anyone else, so determined to get revenge as the former WBC heavyweight champion is), promoter Bob Arum is exploring other options.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the Top Rank boss said China and Australia are now very much in the frame as far as hosting the fight. Arum wants the fight to take place before the end of this year.

“We are looking elsewhere, at places where they’ve had very little coronavirus. Where it is not considered to be a problem,” Arum said. “We are exploring the possibility of Macaw, China and also a big venue in Australia, which seems to have the coronavirus under control. Our goal from Fury’s standpoint and Wilder’s standpoint is to get that fight on in the fourth quarter before the end of the year.”

Fury, 30-0-1(21) recently said that he is fully focused on the third fight with Wilder, that “if I get knocked out by Wilder there is no Anthony Joshua fight.” Though Fury dominated the rematch back in February, stopping Wilder in the seventh round when Mark Breland chucked in the white towel (later getting chewed out by Wilder for having done so), “The Gypsy King” is well aware of how dangerous Wilder can be.

So when this third fight goes down, whether it be in China or in Australia, will we see a repeat of the first fight Fury and Wilder had, where Fury boxed but was caught and dropped on two occasions, or will we see Fury the aggressive puncher, with him looking to put the hurt on Wilder from the start?

It’s up to Wilder, 42-1-1(41) to come up with something big if he’s to get the revenge and the redemption he seems to crave so badly. We’ve seen epic heavyweight fights take place in exotic locations before now, and maybe Fury-Wilder III will prove to be a modern day rumble that joins the famously celebrated battles from yesteryear. Will we see something special when Fury and Wilder fight again? Or will we see as one-sided a fight as the one we witnessed three months ago?