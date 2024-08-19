Hearn: “There Is No Bigger Fight In The World Still Than Fury vs Joshua”

Barry Hearn, father of course of Eddie Hearn, says the Matchroom promotional group he founded has a “responsibility to deliver” a massive all-British heavyweight showdown in the form of Tyson Fury Vs. Anthony Joshua. Hearn, speaking with Sky Sports, said that regardless who wins the December 21st rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Fury, AJ must fight Fury.

Fight fans have of course been calling for this fight for years, and Hearn says it has to happen next year.

“Joshua against Tyson Fury in early 2025 is the fight that we have a responsibility to deliver and we don’t walk away from our responsibilities,” Hearn said. “Yes, I think it’s all of our duty, those involved [to make AJ-Fury even if Fury is beaten again by Usyk.] We have to keep delivering the very best product. We need to do that fight. I think personally that Usyk beats Fury in the rematch. It’s easier to make if Fury beats Usyk, because then if Joshua has beaten Daniel Dubois you’ve got the unification fight because Joshua will hold the IBF belt. There is no bigger fight in the world still than Fury and AJ.”

Hearn did add how it is “no forgone conclusion” that AJ beats Dubios when they fight on September 21, and we all know Fury cannot be written off against Usyk in December. But Hearn is right when he says there is still so much clamour, demand even, for a Fury Vs. Joshua showdown. But will it happen, will Matchroom be able to deliver? If Fury is beaten by Usyk a second time, might he retire? It’s possible. And then of course, Dubois might catch Joshua with a bomb and stop him in an upset.

But if AJ gets the win in September, and if Fury either defeats Usyk in the rematch or is at least very competitive and decides not to walk away afterwards, the biggest heavyweight fight in British boxing history could happen next year. Finally.

“It’s the one the world’s waiting for,” Hearn stated. “There isn’t a venue big enough to stage the number of people that would like to attend that. It will be colossal.