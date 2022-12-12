Charr vs Browne To Fight On Saturday In Dubai

Two veteran heavyweights who have both struggled to get a fight these past few months, are set to collide in Dubai on Saturday. Manhmoud Charr will face Lucas Browne (image by ProBoxing.cz). Browne, now aged 43, was recently declared “too old” by the British Boxing Board of Control, and his fight with Daniel Dubois was pulled. Lucas Browne, who is coming off an impressive first round KO of the much younger Junior Fa, was fuming.

Charr, who is 38 years of age, last boxed in May of this year, when he stopped Nikola Milacic. Prior to that, Charr wiped out the hyped Christopher Lovejoy in quick fashion, that fight ending “Diamond Boy’s” three-and-a-half year inactive spell. Charr looked like he might be close to a fight with Tyson Fury earlier this year, with Fury saying he would fight the former WBA “regular” champ.

Now, if the fight goes ahead without any problems, Mahmoud Charr will face another former WBA “regular” heavyweight champ in Browne. Who knows what kind of a fight we will get in Saturday!

Charr, 33-4(19) is the younger man but, aside from those two easy wins, he has been chronically inactive. Browne, 31-3(27) is the bigger guy but he may well be a good deal slower than Charr. Both guys have been in with good names over the course of their respective careers, and the two men still have some ambition. Who knows, this one could turn out to be a fun fight.

Browne did show something of a revival with his shock KO of Fa, and “Big Daddy” says he has “the power to knock anyone out in the world,” and he says he knows he has to let his big right hand go in this fight.

Both guys may well come out swinging and this one could either be over with fast, or it could drag on into the later rounds as it becomes an unedifying spectacle. Let’s hope the two veterans can put on a good, entertaining show.

Browne is the pick to win here, but this pick is not made with any certainty at all. For the record, both guys have been stopped three times.