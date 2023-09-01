“Diamond Boy” Charr Is WBA “Regular” Champ Again, Ordered To Defend Against Miller

This one’s just crazy, on more than one level and for more than one reason. Mahmoud Charr, known as “Diamond Boy,” is once again the WBA “Regular” champ at heavyweight, this due to a court ruling. The WBA announced this news today, adding how Charr must defend his strap against bad boy Jarrell Miller by October – Miller of course best known for having failed far more than just one drugs test.

Charr, now pushing the age of 40 and not having beaten anybody of note in years, has been battling to get the WBA secondary title back since 2021, and now he has done so. It’s not clear why Charr has been ordered to defend against Miller, who is not the current WBA number-one ranked heavyweight. Anthony Joshua is ranked above Miller.

But it’s almost certain AJ would have zero interest in challenging for the much-maligned belt – much the same way as almost all boxing fans on the planet will have zero time for, and interest in, seeing Charr face a multiple cheat like Miller.

The folks at the WBA have done themselves absolutely no favours with this ruling, even if their hand was forced due to a court ruling. In actuality, the best thing to do, the sane thing to do, would be for the organisation to just scrap their meaningless title altogether. But, hey, a sanctioning fee is a sanctioning fee.

Who knows who wins when Charr, 34-4 squares off with Miller, 26-0-1. And again, who if anyone cares? For the record, Charr has boxed three times since 2017, all against unranked opposition. Miller has fought three times since failing the drugs test that saw him lose out on a shot at Joshua, again, against unranked opponents.

Still, the winner of this ordered fight will exit the ring referring to themselves as a heavyweight world champion. Even worse, the folks at the WBA have stated how the ruling to reinstall Charr as their secondary champion is “in the best interests of the sport.”

Again, crazy stuff.