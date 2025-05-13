Carl Froch Says He’d Happily “Knock Jake Paul’s Teeth Down His Throat,” But Doubts Paul Will Ever Actually Fight Him

Former super middleweight champ and Hall of Famer Carl Froch says it would be “for the sake of boxing” that he would return to fight Jake Paul. 47 year old Froch, speaking with Sporting Talk, said he would gladly return to fight Paul, and “knock his teeth down the back of his throat.”

Froch says Paul’s gone quiet—and calls him a “little b***h”

Paul began calling Froch out some months back, but Froch says the YouTuber and influencer never mentions his name any longer, this because “everyone tells him he’s got no chance against Froch, even ten years retired.”

Froch said that Paul cannot fight and that he is a “little b***h who isn’t going to fight anybody.” Next up, Paul will face Julio Cesar Chavez Junior, and this, like Paul’s fight with the ageing Mike Tyson, “proves nothing” in the opinion of Froch.

“Jake Paul cannot bring himself to mention my name anymore, answer any questions, because he knows, the more he talks about me – and don’t forget, he started talking about me……..,” Froch began. “I can’t be arsed to glove up and go back in the ring, but I’d happily step in and knock his teeth down the back of his throat, just for the sake of boxing. He now doesn’t mention me, because he knows that when I respond back it all goes against him and everyone says he’s got no chance against Froch, even ten years retired, I’d still hammer him. So he knows. Jake Paul’s a little b***h. He isn’t going to fight anybody. He fought Mike Tyson, what a disgrace. And now he’s fighting Chavez Jr, who’s long since done. It proves nothing.”

Froch: “He’ll never have respect—because he can’t fight”

There was, for a while, some serious fan interest in a Froch-Paul fight, and maybe there still is. But Froch is certain “money-making machine” Paul will never dare step into a ring with him. Also, Froch says Paul will “never, ever have the respect of the boxing community.”

Why? Because, the way Froch tells it, Paul “can’t fight and he won’t fight anybody!”

That said, look for the Paul-Chavez fight to pull in significant numbers and generate good money.