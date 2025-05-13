Tyson Fury Continues To Tease Ring Return: “You Will Know Soon Enough, Won’t You?”

Will former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury return to the ring or will he not? Right now, especially since Fury released that short video clip of himself alongside trainer Sugar Hill Steward in the gym – with Fury telling us all that “you know what’s coming” – speculation is rife. Now, thanks to what Fury’s business manager Spencer Brown recently said when speaking with IFL TV, a Fury comeback (another one) does look quite likely.

Fury buys boots, hints return—just another tease?

Brown made the following, quite teasing revelations:

“Well, he has bought a new pair of boxing boots, so what does that tell you?” Brown began. “I was with him the other day up in Scotland, we had a great time, he was happy, we had a couple of Guinness, and he does look in good nick. But he has bought himself a new pair of boxing boots and some new boxing shorts. You will know soon enough, won’t you? He gave you a little bit of an appetiser. We will see, but all good things come when they are ready.”

It sure seems there is at least a 50-50 chance Fury will fight again. Maybe we can forget the new boots and the new shorts – Fury has a mountain of money and he is able to buy anything he wants, after all – but the main reason a good many people think Fury will fight again is because he simply gets bored when he is out of the gym. And when a fighter gets in shape and feels great in the gym the idea of a comeback so often springs to the forefront of their mind.

One more payday? Or just more Fury noise?

Fury is still young for a heavyweight at age 36, and he has only been beaten by the masterful Oleksandr Usyk. That massive all-British blockbuster with Anthony Joshua is still out there for Fury, and maybe he will be unable to resist the kind of money, the kind of attention he and this fight would get, and maybe Fury will be unable to resist coming back due to a desire to not go out off the back of a defeat.

But as Brown said, we will see. But what about the fans—do they want to see Fury back in the ring? Fury is such a polarising figure, some fans may say they couldn’t care less if he fights again or not, while others may say they would love another slice of “Gypsy King” action……..