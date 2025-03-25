Carl Froch On George Foreman: “He Would Have Bashed Today’s Heavyweights To Bits”

The tributes continue to flood in for heavyweight legend George Foreman who, as we are still struggling to come to terms with, passed away on Friday. And Carl Froch, a super-middleweight great, spoke about what would have happened to today’s best heavyweights if “Big George” was fighting today. Foreman, Froch said when speaking on Talk Sport, would have “bashed them to bits.”

Foreman, who was an absolute wrecking machine when he was terrorising the division in the 1970s, would have been far too powerful and far too strong for the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, this in Froch’s opinion – any maybe your also (I certainly agree with Froch here).

“I don’t think Usyk is big enough. I mean he is a fantastic fighter so forget Usyk….” Froch said. “But George Foreman if he was around in this era of heavyweights you can forget all the other heavyweights. He would have smashed them to bits. They wouldn’t be able to live with him. Tyson Fury would have been able to give him a fight with the size of him but I still think Foreman would have done him.”

It’s always subjective wondering what a fighter from a previous era would have done against a current fighter, but I do think Froch is bang on right here. The Foreman who destroyed Joe Frazier and Ken Norton would have been far too powerful and dangerous for a Joshua, a Fury, even an Usyk. Foreman at his peak was around 220 pounds, and he stood a little over 6’3.” Rest assured he would have been big enough to be able to handle today’s giants. Foreman would indeed have done some smashing if he was fighting today.

No disrespect to AJ, but imagine what Foreman would have done to Joshua, a man who was taken out by a small guy in Andy Ruiz! Froch didn’t say what he said because he was in a sympathetic mood towards Foreman due to his passing. No, Froch was speaking the truth. Today’s heavyweight elite are lucky they do not have to face the wrath of Foreman the way Frazier, Norton, Ron Lyle, and others did. Only the sublime Muhammad Ali could beat the peak George Foreman.