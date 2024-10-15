Carl Froch on Chris Eubank Jr: “He Doesn’t Belong At World Level”

Carl Froch says middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. doesn’t belong at the world level, has a celebrity-esque approach to his career and is just interested in turning up to make money for his fights.

It’s already been established that the 13-year pro Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) isn’t interested in winning world titles. He’s 35 years old and has only fought once for a real world title, losing a 12-round unanimous decision to WBA super middleweight champion George Groves on February 17, 2018.

Eubank Jr. is still in the position to make a ton of money in fights against these three before heading into retirement:

– Conor Benn: *Celebrity-level match

– Canelo Alvarez

– Billy Joe Saunders

The UK public will still want to watch Eubank Jr. because he’s the son of the famous British fighter, Chris Eubank, and they don’t care that he’s not world-level. Eubank Jr. is an entertainer and can win as long as he’s matched correctly, as we saw in his seventh-round knockout win over journeyman Kamil Szeremeta last Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eubank Jr. can beat that level of fighter, and he’ll likely defeat Conor Benn as well. He’s not world class either.

“He doesn’t belong at the world level. But he’s also not interested in becoming a world champion. He likes to play poker. He likes to do celebrity appearances. He has that little sprinkle of celebrity dust on him. All he wants to do is turn up to boxing matches, make money as easy as possible, and go home,” said Carl Froch on his channel, roasting Chris Eubank Jr. after his fight against Kamil Szeremeta

If Eubank Jr. were interested in fighting at the world level, he wouldn’t have spent years fighting at the domestic level. Despite a lack of quality fights on his resume, Eubank Jr is rich with a net worth estimated at £5 million, and he’ll get a lot more money from his fights against Benn, Canelo, and Saunders before he retires.

“Let’s be honest. He’s not good enough to compete at the world level, and that’s why I mention Conor Benn,” said Froch. “That’s a big money fight. It’s probably going to be in Saudi Arabia. I’d rather see that fight in Britain because Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. have that history. It would be nice to see this in Britain. We’ll wait and see.

“Conor Benn, this is a guy that hasn’t fought in Britain in three years. His last fight [in England] was in April 2022. He’s exciting when he fights, but he’s not fought anybody and he’s talking like a roadman killer. I understand he’s got to sell the fight and big the fight up, but the fight is there anyway. It’s Benn and Eubank. The names are there,” said Froch.