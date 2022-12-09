Carl Froch “Humbled” By Hall Of Fame Induction

As fans may have read, Carl Froch – along with Tim Bradley and Juan Manuel Marquez, and a few other notables from the sport – has been given the news that he will be inducted into The Hall of Fame next year. Froch, a super-middleweight warrior who looked to fight the best each and every time, has taken to social media to express his gratitude.

“The Cobra,” who ruled as super-middleweight champ three times during his 2002 to 2014 career, took to Instagram to explain how “unbelievable” his being inducted really is.

“Some news dropped yesterday,” Froch said, speaking directly to his fans. “Most of you already know, but I just wanted to make it official and say a personal thanks to my fans and supporters. I am now being officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Wow, just saying that actually sounds unbelievable…I am truly humbled. So, just think, you have never got to listen to me bang on about how many fans were at Wembley Stadium ever again. Because I can now tell you about the time when I got inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Froch, when he speaks about “banging on about how many fans were at Wembley,” is, of course, jokingly referring to the number of times he repeated how there were 80,000 fans in attendance for his bitter rematch with George Groves (who is now friendly with Froch, even taking time to wish his former rival congratulations on going into The HOF).

But Froch is truly deserving of the honor. During a time when the best fighting the best was not commonplace in the sport of boxing, Froch got busy compiling a most impressive resume. Here are the highlights from Froch’s Hall of Fame career:

December 2008, defeated Jean Pascal to win WBC super-middleweight title.

April 2009, scored an amazing last-gasp KO of Jermain Taylor in his first defense.

October 2009, defeats Andre Dirrell in “Super Six” bout.

April 2010, loses a war with Mikkel Kessler in “Super Six” bout.

November 2010, defeats Arthur Abraham in “Super Six” bout, regains WBC title to become a two-time champ.

June 2011, defeats Glen Johnson in “Super Six” semi-final.

December 2011, loses a close decision (close on two cards) to Andre Ward in “Super Six” final.

May 2012, takes out Lucian Bute to become a three-time champ.

May 2013, avenges loss to Kessler in another great fight.

November 2013, scores controversial TKO win over George Groves.

May 2014, leaves no doubt by KO’ing Groves clean in the rematch.

Froch’s final record reads 33-2(24).