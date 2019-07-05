Carl Froch: Hall of Fame Material?

Former super-middleweight king Carl Froch has now been retired for a little over five years (last boxing in May of 2014 when he iced grudge-match foe George Groves in their massive return fight). So is “The Cobra” worthy of going into The Hall of Fame?





The British legend, who has been tempted (and may still be) to come back, would surprise a lot of people if he did actually fight again. It’s likely he will not and, having gone out on one sweet high with his crushing of vocal rival George Groves, who he knocked flat in a return fight in front of a then record crowd at Wembley, does seem to be set to stay on the safe side of the ropes.

So has Froch got a real shot of being enshrined in the near future? There does, it seems, exist a very good chance of the three-time champ receiving the special honour. At an impressive 33-2(24), with wins over excellent fighters like the following: Jean Pascal, Jermain Taylor, Andre Dirrell, Mikkel Kessler (in a revenge win), Arthur Abraham, Glen Johnson, Lucian Bute and George Groves (twice), Froch has some substantial resume.

The only fighter the Nottingham warrior couldn’t beat was Andre Ward; Ward being one of the slickest boxers of the past twenty years or so. Froch’s legacy would be up there with the greatest of the great British fighters if he had managed a win over the never beaten Ward, but he has long since made peace with himself over his close (on two of the three cards) 12 round points defeat.





So has Froch, who took on all comers, both at home and abroad, and who was never stopped, have the necessary credentials to get the call from Canastota? Without too much doubt, plenty of fight fans will no doubt shout back a resounding ‘yes’ to such a question.

In short, Froch was a fearless, take on all comers type who defeated at least two fighters who have a tremendous shot at going into The Hall of Fame themselves. Froch goes in, yes.

What say you?