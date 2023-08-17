Carl Froch: “Anthony Joshua, do not fight Deontay Wilder in your next fight!”

Carl Froch, ever the vocal critic and analyst, hasn’t held back when it comes to his perspective on the recent bout between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius.

Reflecting on the bout, Froch remarked, “I was disappointed with it. That’s why I stayed here in Spain and watched the fight. I was actually watching AJ-Helenius, what a shame that was.” The disappointment in his voice was noticeable, and it set the tone for what would be a detailed critique of Joshua’s performance.

Giving a score to AJ’s efforts, Froch said, “Anthony Joshua’s performance for me was a 5 out of 10 performance.” He further elaborated on the fight’s ending, “Okay, he got the job done; he knocked out Helenius in round seven with a decent shot followed by an overhand right hand.”

Yet, he wasn’t entirely convinced Helenius was out due to the punch alone, opining, “AJ timed him nicely with the jab to the body, then brought the right hand over the top. Helenius was moving away from the shot which took the sting out of the punch. I don’t think he was knocked out cold, but he was exhausted.”

Looking at potential future matches and the looming figure of Deontay Wilder, Froch’s caution was evident, “Anthony Joshua, do not fight Deontay Wilder in your next fight…if you’re doing it for the money, take the money, but keep yourself safe. This sport is dangerous.”

“What a load of [__] from Eddie Hearn,” Carl exclaimed, quoting Eddie’s exact words. He continued,

“Did he say that? Yeah, listen, anyone’s got a job to do. He’s got to promote his fight… he’s got to impress DAZN. But that is [__].”

One might wonder, is Eddie genuinely appreciative of AJ’s abilities, or is he donning the age-old promoter’s hat, building up the hype for a bigger showdown? Carl doesn’t mince his words when he says,

“That performance on AJ was not good enough to go anywhere near Deontay Wilder in his very next fight unless he doesn’t mind getting slaughtered for the money.”

Carl, always one to drive a point home, referenced a classic to illustrate the daunting challenge AJ would face if he went up against Wilder now:

“Remember Rambo, John J. Rambo? If AJ’s gonna take on Wilder… don’t forget one thing… a good supply of body bags.”

“Money is not the be-all and end-all. Your health is more important than anything.”

Even the crowd’s fickle nature didn’t escape Froch’s notice, as he mused, “The crowd booed AJ. Do you think that’s harsh? Yes, it’s a bit harsh. British fans can be a bit like that. They love the underdog; they love to build you up and love to pull you back down.”

But one of the more perplexing moments after the fight was Joshua’s interaction with Conor McGregor, to which Froch had a colorful comment, “Joshua drinking McGregor’s pint, his nose dripping with blood…jumping out the ring which was a bit strange and having a slurp on that nasty Irish stout that Conor McGregor shoved in his face.”

Perhaps one of the most baffling comments came from Joshua’s coach, Derrick James. When asked about Joshua’s performance, he responded, “You know, I couldn’t quite see, a ring post was in the way. I couldn’t quite see the fight.”

