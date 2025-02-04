Canelo’s Selling Out: The Jake Paul Fight

Few people give YouTuber Jake Paul any chance of winning or being competitive in his rumored fight against Canelo Alvarez in May on Cinco de Mayo. The cruiserweight Jake (11-1, 7 KOs) has focused mostly on fighting non-boxers during his career, taking advantage of old age or lack of skills to win.

A fight between Paul and Canelo (62-2-2, 39 Kos) would be a complete mismatch and not worth paying to see for most people. The only way this fight would go more than a round is if Canelo carries Jake, which some fans believe is what the Mexican star did in his last two fights against Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia to avoid a backlash from fans for selecting these two mediocre fighters.

A Circus Act?

Canelo-Paul has yet to be confirmed for May, but rumors are circulating that the two will fight. Alvarez would use this fight to make some money and stay sharp for a slightly less but still circus-level fight against 154-pounder Terence Crawford in September. This is what’s become of Canelo’s career. He’s been reduced to fighting guys well below his ability to keep from getting beaten by younger fighters.

Jake has made a lot of money in boxing, and he reportedly has a net worth of $100 million. His following on Instagram and YouTube is tremendous, giving him the ability to make millions for his fights. It doesn’t matter if he fights non-boxers or old retired ones, like Mike Tyson. His followers still want to watch.

“I mean this respectfully to Jake Paul. This is Canelo we’re talking about. This fight doesn’t last a round,” said Ade Oladipo to DAZN Boxing about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul rumored fight for May. “If Canelo wanted to get Jake Paul out of there in a round in a minute, I believe he does that. “Again, this is no discredit to Jake Paul. I think what Jake Paul has done in the sport of boxing has been incredible. “I think what him and his brother have done just in the world of entertainment has been incredible. But Jake Paul is fighting a guy that is potentially top 5 pound-for-pound, a guy that has only lost to Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather, a guy that is still very much on the top of his game.

One round is about right for Canelo vs. Paul. If it goes beyond the first round, you have to suspect that Canelo is carrying him.

“The [courage] of Jake Paul wanting to get in the ring with Canelo at this stage of Canelo’s career [is brave]. This isn’t Anderson Silva. This isn’t Mike Tyson. This is a legit, live boxer. It’s crazy, but considering the numbers they did on Netflix, I can imagine Jake Paul sitting down with Netflix and saying, ‘How can we get something like that again?'” said Ade.