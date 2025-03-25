Canelo’s Path to Crawford: Will William Scull Be a Mere Speedbump or a Major Roadblock?

Sergio Mora expects IBF super middleweight champion William Scull to play it safe and spoil for 12 rounds in a losing effort against unified champ Canelo Alvarez in their undisputed championship on May 3rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mora feels that Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is a big favorite for a reason against the unbeaten Cuban fighter Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), and will be too much for him. He notes that he hasn’t seen much of Scull’s past fights, but the ones he has seen make him feel confident that Alvarez will win.

Crawford Factor

The only reason Canelo is fighting Scull is to capture his IBF belt so he can become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. Alvarez needs that title shot so he can go into his fight against Terence Crawford as the undisputed champ. The idea is to give Crawford a shot at becoming a three-time undisputed champion.

Crawford has accomplished that feat at 140 and 147, albeit against weak opposition like a Julius Indongo, Vikotor Postol, Jeff Hork, and a car-crash-ruined Errol Spence. If Crawford can collect all four belts against Canelo, it would mean something.

“People are going to have insombia when they see William Scull because he’s a tricky fighter. He’s not going to take chances. He’s a spoiler type,” said Sergio Mora to Chris Mannix’s YouTube Channel, talking about IBF super middleweight champion William Scull’s chances against Canelo Alvarez on May 3rd in their undisputed 168-lb championship fight in Riyadh.

Scull looked pretty bad in his last fight against Vladimir Shishkin on October 19th in Germany, and was lucky to be given the decision because it looked like he deserved a loss.

Scull’s Style