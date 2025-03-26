Keyshawn Davis Risks “Businessman” Hustle Against Big-Punching Edwin De Los Santos in June 7th Title Fight

Edwin De Los Santos revealed that he’ll challenge WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis on June 7th in his hometown. He says the contract for the fight will be sent to him today, and he’ll take it.

It’s a big step up for Keyshawn (13-0, 9 KOs) to fight the first big puncher of his career against De Los Santos because this turned Shakur Stevenson into a track star when they fought in November 2023. Shakur wanted no part of mixing it up with the big punching De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs).

The “Hustle”

Keyshawn needs to show that he can do something his friend, Shakur, could not, and that’s to stay and fight De Los Santos in the trenches. If Davis’s chin isn’t up to the task of fighting a big puncher like the southpaw, he should think twice about going through with this match because it could mess up his “businessman” hustle that he has going on.

Keyshawn said he wanted to fight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next after he defeated WBO light welterweight champion Denys Berinchyk last month with a fourth round knockout on February 14th. It looks like Top Rank couldn’t come through for him.