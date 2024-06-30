Canelo’s Next Fight: Hearn Predicts Berlanga Gets the Gig

Promoter Eddie Hearn reiterated last night that he believes Canelo Alvarez will fight his WBA mandatory Edgar Berlanga next.

Hearn feels that Berlanga (22-0,17 KO) will be a competitive fight for Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship for his next title defense.

Last Saturday night, Mike Coppinger reported that Canelo may choose to skip his September 14th date and fight later this year in a tune-up contest to prepare him for a mega-fight against Terence Crawford in 2025.

Hearn promotes Berlanga, so it makes sense for him to want Canelo to choose the New Yorker for his next fight.

In Berlanga’s three fights since signing with Hearn, he’s fought these guys to get pushed to the #1 spot in the World Boxing Association’s rankings at 168:

– Padraig McCrory

– Jason Quigley

Fans’ Preference for Benavidez

Fans would prefer Canelo fight David Benavidez rather than the unproven Berlanga because they feel that the ‘Mexican Monster’ has earned his chance to fight for a world title. Berlanga hasn’t.

It’s a much easier fight for Canelo to fight Berlanga because he’s looked vulnerable in several of his fights since his promoters have stepped him up to face B-level opposition.

“I’ve never heard of him [William Scull] in my life. I’m sure he’s a good fighter, and the other one is Edgar Berlanga, who’s a Puerto Rican knockout artist,” said Eddie Hearn to the media last Saturday night about options for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight in September.

Berlanga has got a good chance of getting the fight against Canelo because a fight between them will sell in the New York area, and there will be a lot of interest compared to if he defends against his IBF mandatory Scull.

“He’s fought on ESPN and on DAZN. Everybody knows him, and it’s a competitive fight. So, I think he’ll fight Berlanga next,” said Hearn. “Vegas, New York, or wherever. If there’s the Sphere fight, then maybe they’ll want to do it in New York.

“Against Rocky Fielding four years ago [on December 15, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York]. I like it, but Canelo is a creature of habit as well. He likes his Vegas, but he also likes fighting in Texas but New York,” said Hearn.