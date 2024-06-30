Happy Birthday Mike Tyson; The Former Heavyweight King Turns 58

Former heavyweight king and the one-time “Baddest Man On The Planet,” Mike Tyson, turns 58 today. The biggest boxing superstar of the 1980s and remaining a star beyond the decade, Tyson lit a fire when he fought in his prime. A genuine phenomenon, Tyson burst onto the world stage in 1985 after coming up short at amateur level, not making it to the ’84 Olympics.

As soon as the Tyson rocket ship was launched and fight fans, casual and hardcore alike, had experienced a taste of Tyson’s unique blend of speed, power, and sheer destruction, there was no going back. Fans were well and truly hooked; they craved more each time Tyson fought.

Looked at as unbeatable, Tyson was thought to be on his way to absolute greatness by the time he damn near killed the experienced Trevor Berbick to take (see ruthlessly tear away) the WBC heavyweight belt in November of 1986.

At just 20 years of age, Tyson had made boxing history. From there on, it proved to be a heck of a ride, a most unpredictable ride.

While Tyson did, quite predictably, make good on his goal of unifying the heavyweight titles, this in June of ’88, with a quick splattering of Michael Spinks – Tyson’s shocking downward spiral a couple of years later generated even more headlines.

Tyson, so assured of his skills – “How dare they even challenge me with their primitive skills!” Tyson said in 1989 – he began doing something his great mentor, trainer, and father figure Cus D’Amato would never have allowed. Tyson started to skip training sessions. Nobody who knew felt it would matter a jot as far as Mike’s February 1990 title defense against James Douglas was concerned, so inept was “Buster” regarded as being, and so all-powerful was Tyson.

But the world saw the biggest upset in boxing history, perhaps sports history, as Douglas took Tyson down in Tokyo. Plenty of people say Tyson was never, ever the same again. Maybe he wasn’t. That said, Tyson arguably scored the two wins he is most respected for post-Buster, these being his two hard, gut-check wins over Donovan Ruddock.

It’s often said, even now, that Tyson, whenever he met a fighter not intimidated by his sheer persona, image, or perceived indestructibility, did not have his way, that he had to scare a rival witless to beat him.

This was true as far as Spinks, Berbick, Green, Bonecrusher, and so many others go (or went), but not “Razor.” Instead, the fearless Ruddock almost cheerfully went to war with Tyson twice, and the former world champ was tested.

Tyson, who defeated the power-packed Ruddock on both occasions, deserves respect for his wins over his most dangerous foe. Tyson could beat a man who was not terrified of him.

But the Razor wins aside, Tyson would not fight anything like a great fight after being put down in Tokyo. Jail followed the two wins over the rock-jawed Canadian, and when Tyson came back, he punched out wins over a terrified Frank Bruno and an even more terrified Bruce Seldon. When faced with someone who could and would stand up to him, this time, Tyson was not up to the job of overcoming.

Evander Holyfield beat Tyson, then he made him quit by way of Tyson taking a considerable chunk out of his ear, and “Iron Mike” was now absolutely never the same. Hopelessly unpredictable, Tyson would Try and break a guy’s arm (Frans Botha), he would try and bite another rival (Kevin McBride), he would hit a referee while trying to land further hurt on a wounded foe (Lou Savarese), and Tyson would flat-out quit when the going got too tough in fights he was widely expected to win (Danny Williams and McBride).

Tyson was also car-crash entertainment, his appearances in the media often proving volatile, and his inability to hold himself back from pre-fight brawls (the Lennox Lewis fight) making him an actual liability. Tyson also got himself a facial tattoo. Tyson could still score the odd KO, and he was still a knockout at the box office. But the Mike Tyson Cus D’Amato was sure would become both the youngest and the oldest heavyweight champion, a man who would have full confidence in all walks of life, was no more.

Until today, it’s too late for Tyson to make up for his ring shortcomings and behavioral episodes. Still, Tyson today is a mellow, intelligent, likable, and even inspirational fellow. Tyson has proven he has numerous strings to his bow. Tyson remains a hero for the wrong things to the wrong people, but Tyson is a fair example of how people, famous or not, can change and become better. And Tyson has at last found peace.

Tyson has often said he did not expect to live as long as he has. Those who have stuck by Tyson are plenty glad he exceeded his expectations. Mike Tyson is now two years shy of his 60th birthday and may fight again. Hopefully, though, Tyson is now too smart, and he will avoid making what could prove to be one of the biggest mistakes of his amazing, roller-coaster life.