Warren and Hearn Announce The Weights For The ‘Five Vs. Five’ Card

“Rival” promoters Frank Warren, who fronts Queensbury, and Eddie Hearn, who runs the show at Matchroom, have announced the weight divisions of their dually promoted ‘Five Vs. Five’ card will see action at. As fans know, the Queensbury Vs. The Matchroom deal will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the undercard of the massive four-belt light heavyweight unification showdown between unbeaten champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

The weights for the five fights have been confirmed as: heavyweight (two fights actually, included here a ‘wild card’ fight, that may or may not feature Matchroom and Queensbury fighters), light heavyweight, middleweight, and featherweight.

Already, in fact some time ago, fans have been speculating over which fights, which match-ups, we will see on June 1. At heavyweight, the ‘wild card’ fight could prove to be the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang we have all been teased about. The second heavyweight fight seems likely to be another fight that we have been hearing is “close,” this between Filip Hrgovic (Matchroom) and Daniel Dubois (Queensbury).

But as for the light heavyweight, middleweight and featherweight match-ups, well, go ahead and get speculating. It has been suggested that the middleweight fight could turn out to be Austin Williams against Hamzah Sheeraz, and this one would be most welcome. Could the 175 pound fight turn out to be one between Anthony Yarde (Queensbury) and Craig Richards (Matchroom)? Maybe.

While at 126 pounds, might we see newly crowned WBA champ Raymond Ford going up against recent (and hugely unlucky) WBC world featherweight title challenger Nick Ball? Yes please is all that can really be said of this fight, a guaranteed action affair it is indeed.

Again, it’s pretty much all speculation right now, but both sides, Matchroom and Queensbury, will for sure want to see some of their best fighters rep them in style – winning style, of course.

Whatever happens, it promises to be a stacked, great card on June 1, with us potentially getting the following fights and more:

Beterbiev-Bivol

Wilder-Zhang

Hrgovic-Dubois

Ford-Ball

These four fights alone would make for a great night of boxing.