Eddie Hearn says Canelo wants to retire Golovkin

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez wants to send Gennady Golovkin into retirement when he defends his undisputed 168-lb championship against him in the main event on September 17th live on DAZN from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There were a lot of things said from Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) the last time he fought Canelo and that stuck in his craw, and he wants to pay him back when they meet for the third and could be the final time in September.

During Friday’s face-off at the Los Angeles press conference, Canelo got right in Golovkin’s face, seeming to unnerve the unified middleweight champion. You could tell that Golovkin looked nervous at seeing Canelo so fired up, and he knows now what’s in store for him on September 17th.

“I saw a fired-up Canelo Alvarez and a very stubborn Gennady Golovkin,” said Eddie Hearn when being interviewed during the Canelo vs. Golovkin III Los Angeles press conference on Friday.

“I feel like sitting backstage and listening to what each of them said about each other. They don’t like each other, that’s the reality of the situation,” continued Hearn about Canelo and Golovkin.

“Canelo Alvarez feels that Gennady Golovkin has said some things he shouldn’t have, and I want to see if Gennadiy can say those things today.

“It’s just a brilliant fight. The undisputed super middleweight championship of the world between the unified middleweight champion of the world [Golovkin] and the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world [Canelo]. Two legends of the sport of boxing going at it one more time.

“There wasn’t anything that was said,” Hearn states when asked what Canelo and Golovkin said during their face-off today. “No one needed to say anything. The looks said everything.

“Canelo made that clear by stepping over the line and getting amongst it during the face of Gennadiy Golovkin and he was going nowhere. When I asked him to turn to the front, there was no interest there either.

“It just shows you what this fight means. Yes, every belt in the division is on the line, but this is personal this fight. Sometimes, we say fights are personal because that’s our job, but the media knows what was said backstage, and I’m looking forward to getting them up there.

“For a long time, there was almost too much bad blood where Canelo Alvarez didn’t want to give Gennadiy Golovkin the opportunity because of what he said and the way he reacted to his defeat in the second fight.

“Sometimes that bad blood can stop fights from happening. Now we’re at the moment. Gennadiy Golovkin wants to try and get that victory in the trilogy, and Canelo Alvarez wants to retire him. That’s what he said.

“‘I want to retire him. I want to finish him on September 17th,’ and you’ll hear him say that in a minute. But like I said, a lot of history. Two incredible fights, 24 wonderful rounds, and we’re going to start 25 on September 17th, live on DAZN,” said Hearn.