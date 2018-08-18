Canelo vs GGG 2, Fury vs Wilder And Frampton – Warrington: BT Sport And Frank Warren Announce Blockbuster Box Office Line Up

· First three BT Sport Box Office fights announced today

· First event will be Canelo v GGG 2 on September 15

· Deontay Wilder to defend WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury

· Frampton challenges Warrington for IBF featherweight belt





Today BT Sport and Frank Warren have announced three momentous clashes which will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office this autumn.

First up, on September 15, Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez will face each other in the ring for a second time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to decide who the true middleweight king of the world is.

Golovkin retained his WBC, WBA and IBF world titles in controversial circumstances in their first bout when the contest was called a draw. With two of the three judges calling it a close Golovkin victory and a draw, the final scorecard shocked the boxing world by awarding the fight to Canelo. A rematch became inevitable.

In what promises to be the biggest fight of the boxing calendar this year, Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC world title against Tyson Fury in a massive heavyweight contest. The contest will whet the appetite for the boxing universe as the current world heavyweight champion, Wilder takes on the lineal heavyweight champion, Fury.





And finally, the boxing event of the festive season will see IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington defend his belt against Belfast’s Carl Frampton in a huge domestic encounter. Leeds local hero, Warrington caused a major upset when he beat Lee Selby to be crowned world champion in front of a packed Elland Road earlier this year and will be going straight into another huge clash when he meets the former two-weight world champion in the ring.

Andy Haworth, managing director of strategy and content said, “We couldn’t have asked for a more exciting line up to kick off BT Sport Box Office and we’re delighted to bring these exciting fights to viewers across the UK. BT Sport and Frank Warren have created some fantastic Fight Nights on BT Sport and the launch of BT Sport Box Office across multiple platforms will give us the opportunity to make some huge bouts available to viewers across the UK.”

Details of how to purchase Canelo v GGG 2 on September 15 will be announced shortly. For more information visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice .