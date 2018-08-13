Canelo talks GGG rematch

What have the last few months been like for you? How do you feel about the criticism you have received from some other fighters? How have your fans responded?





“I’ve already spoke about what has happened. I want to turn the page on this and focus on this big fight on Sept. 15. I want to move forward. The people know. I gave the explanation I needed to give at the moment I needed to give it. I’m 100% focused on this upcoming fight and nothing more.

“I already touched on that topic. I already gave an interview on that topic. That was going to be the only and last interview that I was going to do on that topic so that I could turn the page on this chapter and so that we could all focus 100% on the fight. If there is any doubt, I would like for everyone to grab from there [the interview] because I won’t be saying the same thing to every single person. We gave an exclusive interview on this topic. I did to so that every one of you would refer to that interview regarding what happened.”

On the year that has passed:





“I always stay in shape. This has all served as experience, and I keep training, which is important. Thankfully, my body has been very good to me and has always been able to adapt quickly to everything. [During the time off] I dedicated myself to do other things. I needed to fix some things that I had pending. After being in the sport for 13 years, it also gave me some much-needed rest.”

On criticism:

“A lot of the criticism comes from people who don’t know. They just talk. Usually it’s just people who talk for the sake of talking. They don’t read about or know about what is going on. They just want to attack people. They don’t do anything with their lives besides attack people. But that’s why I just see them and see myself and know that it won’t affect me.”





24/7 Canelo/GGG 2 debuts Tues., Aug. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 takes place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.