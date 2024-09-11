Canelo In Mean Mood At Grand Arrival, Vows To “Break Berlanga’s Face, Give Him The Beatdown Of His Life”

The two fighters made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas yesterday, ahead of Saturday’s 168-pound title fight live on DAZN PPV – Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga. And while it’s the first massive fight in the career of 27-year-old Berlanga, Canelo has long since grown accustomed to being part of a big fight and a big fight week. And Canelo says his massive edge in experience will play a key role in the outcome of Saturday’s fight.

Canelo was also in a pretty mean mood upon arriving in Sin City, the Mexican star telling the gathered reporters how he intends to make the 22-0(17) Berlanga pay for his trash-talk and his arrogance. Canelo, 61-2-2(39), says he plans on “breaking his face.”

“I like them like that. I like them to be confident and do a lot of talking. [And] I like breaking their face when they play like that,” Canelo said. “I’m eagerly awaiting that day. It’ll be the beatdown of his life. No, no chance. The experience I have, the intelligence, my boxing ability, I’ve already won.”

Fans are interested in seeing what approach Canelo adopts in the fight. Will be look to give Berlanga a boxing lesson, or will the 34 year old look to give Berlanga a beating as he knocks him out? Most people do see a Canelo win, either way. But Berlanga continues to show great confidence, and he said yesterday that he aims to “make history” and that this fight is another in the long list of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdowns that will be “war.”

Could it be a changing of the guard on Saturday, with Berlanga, an 18/1 dog at the bookmakers, pulling off the Upset of the Year? Those who do pay the $90 PPV fee will be hoping to see something memorable on Saturday night. Something special.

Does this fight go to the limit, or will we see one guy fall? And if so, which guy? Who are YOU picking, and how?