Oleksandr Usyk On What Will Happen If Tyson Fury Pulls Out Of December 21 Rematch

Fight fans all over the world are hugely interested to see what happens when rival heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury box their return fight on December 21. Can Usyk defeat Fury again, maybe by stoppage this time, or can Fury get his revenge? There is still a way to go before we get our answer, the rematch is over three months away.

And we, of course, all hope the rematch takes place as scheduled, without any delay. Why the concern? Fury has, as we know, got ‘form’ when it comes to pulling out of a fight. The first Usyk-Fury fight was hit by postponement more than once; the cut Fury suffered in sparring prior to the new date of May 18 really generated headlines. Now, as he approaches the rematch with Fury, Usyk has said what will happen to Fury if he pulls out of the fight.

Speaking during an interview on Ready to Fight, Usyk said the following:

“No way, because the ball’s in our court now. He has a contract and so do I until December 31st, we have to hold this fight up to and including [that date]. If he pulls out December 21st, he will lose all his money and dividends and won’t be a man of his word anymore.”

Again, hopefully, the rematch will go ahead as scheduled with no issues. Fury knows he has to get revenge on Usyk for the sake of his boxing legacy. A second loss to Usyk and Fury would never again be able to claim, with a straight face, how he is “the greatest ever.” As such, Fury is reportedly in hard training right now, working in the gym with plenty of time to go until the must-win fight. Usyk, too, is training (in fact, Usyk is almost always training, trying to improve and get even better than he already is).

The first fight was at times thrilling, at times intense, and at times quite brutal. Who wins the sequel? As special as he is, it’s tough to bet against Usyk, but Fury knows he needs to win to prove he’s as great as he told us he was for so many years. We could get a heavyweight classic four days before Christmas.