Canelo: ‘I don’t care about the fight with Golovkin’

Canelo Alvarez was transparently clear about his thoughts about Gennadiy Golovkin in an interview today by saying he doesn’t care about him and the only reason he’s fighting him again is “for the people.”‘

If Canelo doesn’t win his fight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) on May 7th, he doesn’t have to worry about fighting Golovkin. He’ll be off the hook.

The two-fight deal that Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is getting to fight Dmitry Bivol in May and Golovkin in September is believed to be in the $100 million range.

As such, when Canelo says he’s ONLY fighting Golovkin “for the people,” you have to wonder if the money might have something to do with the Mexican star FINALLY giving DAZN and the boxing public they’ve been asking for since 2018.

Golovkin sees it as strange that Canelo is talking about it being “personal” for him in choosing to face him, but he wonders if that were truly the case, why did it take him four years to finally fight him again after their last contest in 2018.

Canelo doesn’t have much good to say about Golovkin’s recent ninth-round knockout win over Ryota Murata on April 9th. Golovkin hadn’t fought in 16 months when he took the fight with the WBA middleweight champion Murata (16-3, 13 KOs) on his home turf in Saitama, Japan.

Murata immediately jumped on Golovkin, attacking him fiercely in the first four rounds of the fight, but in the sixth, Gennadiy took the fight out of the Japanese star after nailing him with a jarring right hook to the head that knocked his mouthpiece out.

From that point on, Murata was a punching bag for Golovkin and took unceasing punishment until the contest was halted in the tenth.

“He did what he’s supposed to do,” Alvarez said of Golovkin to the media today about Golovkin’s recent ninth-round knockout win over Ryota Murata on April 9th. “He looked strong like always.”

“I’m not impressed,” Canelo added about Gennadiy’s performance against Murata. “But he looked good. He looked strong. But I’m never impressed. So, I’m never impressed with him.” said Canelo.

Some boxing fans believe Canelo is bitter toward Golovkin because so many saw him being robbed twice by the Nevada judges in their fights in 2017 and 2018. Also, Golovkin criticized Canelo in reaction to his positive test for the performance-enhancing substance clenbuterol in 2018 and didn’t buy the excuse about him eating tainted Mexican beef.

“I know what he do, and I know he’s a strong fighter. I know what kind of fighter he is, but I’m not impressed because I know,” Canelo concluded about Golovkin.

“I’m hundred-percent focused on Bivol, but I don’t care about the fight with Golovkin,” said Canelo. “I’m a hundred percent focusing on the Bivol fight, and then we’ll see. But the people want to see that fight, right? That fight will be for the people.”