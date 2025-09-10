Canelo Alvarez’s Warning to Terence Crawford: ‘He’s Going to Realize He’s Over His Head at 168’

Canelo Alvarez said today at the Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas that Terence Crawford is going to realize at some point in the fight that he’s over his head fighting at 168 on Saturday night.

A Possible Towel Throw

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) agreed when asked if Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, will throw in the towel to save him when the beating becomes too much. Canelo says it’s possible.

That would be a tough way for Crawford to lose, as he’s looked so impressive in 40 of his 41 fights during his career. The only fight that he looked close to losing was his last one against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3, 2024.

Against the younger Madrimov, Crawford appeared a step slow and ate a lot of right hands in the fight. The fight showed that Crawford had aged and wasn’t the same fighter he’d been at 147.

Ennis’s Role in Camp

“He helped me very well and I’m very grateful to him,” said Canelo Alvarez to the media during today’s Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas, talking about the sparring help he received from Jaron Ennis in camp.

“He’s very similar to Crawford. He switches [stances] too. He’s fast, and he’s a pretty good fighter. I worked really well with him,” said Canelo about Ennis.

Fans made a big deal about Canelo using Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis as one of his sparring partners. Many of them believe that the sparring help that Ennis gave Canelo could be the clincher in him getting the win over Crawford. Ennis can do a lot of the same things as Terence, but is a lot younger.

“It could be. In boxing, anything can happen,” said Canelo when asked if he believes Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, will throw in the towel when his fighter starts getting beaten up. “Yeah, why not?” said Canelo on whether he’ll knock out Crawford.

Of course, Canelo is going to try to KO Crawford on Saturday. He’d be crazy not to try. As far as BoMac stopping the fight if it gets bad for Terence, it would be a good idea. The last thing Crawford needs is to be out to sleep by Canelo the way Amir Khan was in his sixth-round knockout loss on May 7, 2016.

Alvarez’s Warning to Crawford

“There’s going to be a moment,” said Canelo when asked if there’s going to be a point in the fight that Crawford realizes he’s in over his head at 168.

It could come early if Canelo can land his left hook on Crawford. The left that Alvarez dropped Edgar Berlanga with in the third round on September 14, 2024, would be difficult for Crawford to take without getting knocked out.