Canelo Alvarez – William Scull Fight “Agreed”

According to multiple tweets from those in the know, Canelo Alvarez and William Scull have agreed terms to fight later this year. Michael Benson and others reported the news earlier today. As fans may recall, the fight between Scull, who is Canelo’s IBF mandatory challenger, and the Mexican star was initially set to go to purse bids.

Some people felt Canelo would choose to vacate the IBF belt rather than fight Scull, who is unbeaten but hardly a big name. Yet now, as Scull’s promoter, Ingo Volckmann, has said, the fight has been agreed upon and will be officially announced in due course.

“We are happy that we were able to get this over the line,” Scull’s promoter said. “Purse bids have since been canceled, and a date will be revealed and officially announced in due course.”

So, with fans wanting to see Canelo get it on with David Benavidez and one or two other guys, the Mexican superstar will face the unbeaten Cuban instead. It’s fairly likely Canelo’s critics will be all over him for taking this fight.

Who is Scull?

The 32-year-old, who now resides in Germany, is currently 22-0(9), and “El Indomable” has been a pro since November 2016. There are no obviously notable names on Scull’s pro record, but his July 2022 decision win over Evgeny Shvedenko is probably his most high-profile opponent to date. Scull has picked up a couple of small titles during his career, the IBO international belt and the IBF Latino title.

Who knows what kind of a fight or challenge Scull can give Canelo? Fans will certainly not be overly keen to part with their hard-earned dollars to watch this fight on pay-per-view.

Again, look for Canelo to be the target of some pretty stiff criticism as this fight is officially announced. At age 34 (in July), Canelo may not have all that much time left before he retires, and we fans would prefer him to take the big and meaningful fights during his final years in the ring.