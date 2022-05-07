Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol – LIVE action results from Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez will be looking to dethrone Dmitry Bivol of his WBA light heavyweight title tonight to become a two-time world champion at 175 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The action kicks off on DAZN PPV tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Although the oddsmakers have Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) as a 4:1 favorite, he may come up short tonight if he can’t solve the Bivol puzzle. This guy has outboxed everyone he’s faced, and quicker on his feet & throws more punches than the 5’7 1/2″ Canelo is capable of.

“Throughout your career, you’ve not shied away from challenges,” said Max Kellerman to ESPN about Canelo Alvarez taking on Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo vs. Bivol undercard:

Scott Alexander vs. Zhilei Zhang; Heavyweight

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela; Super lightweight

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez; Welterweight

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto; Flyweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva; Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai; Lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa; Super featherweight

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos; Super lightweight

“You fought guys that the money-guy in the division is never supposed to fight, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara. Is this guy out of his mind? Why would he fight guys like that if he didn’t have to?” said Kellerman.

Canelo wants challenges

“Now, you’re getting in with Dmitry Bivol. If I were handling your career, that would be the last guy that I would tell you to get in with. He’s not a big name, but he’s an excellent technical boxer. Why are you fighting Bivol?”

“Because I like challenges, I like those types of challenges,” said Canelo. “He’s a champion at 175, which motivates me. It’s a challenge for my career and for my legacy, and I love boxing.”

“You’re a natural counter puncher, and earlier in your career, I thought a guy with Bivol’s style was very difficult for you because you didn’t like to chase guys around. You liked them to come to you so that you could use your skills,” Kellerman said to Canelo.

“At what point in your career did you get as good as you are now at cutting off the ring and going and getting the fighter that won’t stand still?” said Kellerman.

“I had a lot of fights and fought a lot of styles, so I learned from that,” said Canelo. “I’m always working in the gym for that kind of style. I walk forward with pressure, and I throw my combinations, so that’s why,” said Canelo about how he learned to fight movers like Bivol.

“So you’re going up to 175 again. You knocked out Kovalev,” said Kellerman. “He was a big name and could punch, but he was considered over-the-hill. Now you’re fighting the guy [Bivol] that might be the most difficult in the division.

“If you win this fight, the third fight with GGG looms. What’s your thought about the third fight with GGG?”

“I have a really good fighter in front of me on May 7th, but I’m ready for everything,” said Canelo. “I don’t care.”

“Canelo, I know you said you have Bivol in front of you, and I think he might be the most difficult fight for you at 175 and below because of his style and expertise,” said Kellerman.

“I have to ask you because we’ve not discussed this. Canelo Alvarez against Artur Beterbiev would be a war every second in the ring. It would be one of the best fights in boxing at 175 pounds.

Canelo targeting Undisputed championship at 175

“If you beat Bivol, he would be the guy left [Beterbiev]; it would be the winner of him and Joe Smith. Let’s assume it would be Beterbiev. The winner would be the guy. Would you fight him?”

“Maybe, why not?” said Canelo about him being interested in fighting Beterbiev. “Maybe, you never know.”

“Canelo, people ask me frequently, ‘Is Canelo the greatest Mexican fighter ever? What does he need to do if he’s not already to surpass Julio Cesar Chavez as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time?” said Kellerman. “Is that important to you? Do you think you’ve gotten there? If not, what do you have to do?”

“What’s important to me is to be one of the best fighters in boxing history,” said Canelo. “He [Chavez] made his own history, and I’m going to make my own history.

“So, at the end of my career, we’ll see, but what I want is to be one of the best fighters in the history of boxing,” said Canelo.

“Canelo, it’s been a pleasure talking to you. Good luck against Bivol; he may be the best 175-pounder in the world, and if you beat him and GGG, I want to see the Beterbiev fight. Good luck, Canelo,” said Kellerman.