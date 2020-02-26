Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Agreed For May 2?

Email WhatsApp 98 Shares

It won’t be too long before superstar Canelo Alvarez returns to action, on May 2, over Cinco de Mayo weekend, in Las Vegas. But who will Canelo’s opponent be? According to top boxing scribe Gareth A. Davies, who is still out in America, not yet having returned home after witnessing Tyson Fury’s magnificent win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday night, a Canelo-Callum Smith fight has been “agreed.”





“Sill over here in the USA. Very good sources indicating that @canelo vs @CallumSmith23 has been agreed. Mexico vs UK, May 2, Las Vegas,” reads Davies’ tweet in full.

As fans know, Canelo was looking at fighting either Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO super-middleweight champ, or Smith, the WBA 168 pound champ. Now it looks as though Canelo has made his choice. Smith, at his peak at age 29 and unbeaten at 27-0(19) is a real talent. Massive for the weight at 6’3”, the man from Liverpool will enjoy both height and reach advantages over the Mexican superstar. Smith has been champion since September of 2018 when he defeated George Groves, and he is extremely determined to keep his title and an unbeaten record.





Smith did have a tough time of things in his last fight when he won a close, debatable decision over John Ryder in November, and Smith will need to turn things up a notch or two (or three) if he’s to have a shot at upsetting Canelo. In terms of motivation and being pumped up, though, Smith will surely be as turned on as possible for this fight. If it indeed happens.

We await official confirmation of Canelo’s May 2 opponent. Time is fast running out. But if Smith does get this, easily the single biggest fight of his entire career, British fight fans will be hoping he can pull off the big victory. Tyson Fury is the king of the heavyweights, now Smith will be aiming to be the king of the super-middleweights, this by knocking off the biggest star of the sport right now. Can he do it?