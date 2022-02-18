Canelo Alvarez says “NOTHING is confirmed” for next fight

Canelo Alvarez took to Twitter on Thursday night to report that “Nothing is confirmed” for his next fight on May 7th.

ESPN jumped the gun by reporting earlier that Canelo had agreed to a two-fight deal to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, and Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th on DAZN PPV.

If it’s true that Canelo will be fighting on pay-per-view on DAZN for his next fight, it’s going to anger a lot of boxing fans that subscribe to that platform.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN said that Canelo had rejected a 2-fight deal worth $100 million to fight Jermall Charlo on May 7th and David Benavidez on September 17th.

It didn’t make sense that Canelo would turn down $100M to face Charlo and Benavidez. Why would he reject a deal that will pay him almost $20 million more than what he’ll get for fighting Golovkin and Bivol?

We’ll soon see if Canelo ultimately faces Bivol and Golovkin this year or he takes the two-fight deal from PBC to take on Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) and Benavidez.

Sobre mi siguiente pelea nada está confirmado. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 18, 2022

It’s difficult for boxing fans to know what to believe at this point, as Canelo isn’t ready to agree to anything right now. It would make ESPN look bad if Canelo turns around and chooses PBC’s offer of $100 million.

On paper, Charlo and Benavidez are the bigger fights by far than Matchroom’s two-fight deal for Canelo to fight Bivol and Golovkin.

I don’t even agree I’m still negotiating don’t lie to people the day everything is signed that day I’ll let them know for now there’s nothing concrete. https://t.co/Oy94OcMTLI — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 18, 2022

Bivol isn’t well known in the U.S, and Canelo won’t get the same kind of attention fighting him as he would against Charlo or Benavidez.

The only reason for Canelo to take a smaller money fight to face Bivol and Golovkin is if he doesn’t believe he has enough talent to beat Charlo and Benavidez.

Canelo has agreed to a two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing for DAZN PPV bouts vs Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and GGG on Sept. 17, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. Bivol has signed his contract but GGG hasn’t agreed to his portion. No deal can become official until all three parties sign. pic.twitter.com/DX87ujNIeW — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 18, 2022

Canelo needs to make the right decision because either way, he’s likely going to get beaten. Bivol is a tough opponent with size and work rate going for him.

If Canelo goes for PBC’s two-fight deal, he’ll be taking on Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez. Those are not easy fights for Canelo, especially the match against Benavidez.