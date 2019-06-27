Canelo Alvarez Is The Brand New WBC Franchise Champion At Middleweight, But Never Mind That – Who Will He Fight Next?

It really is getting impossible for a fight fan, hardcore or casual, to be able to keep up with all the different world titles that are available right now. In fact, we have passed the point of no return; it IS impossible to keep up. Actually, it’s not even worth trying to keep up with the various antics of the governing bodies, the ‘Alphabelt Soup’ gang.





Latest case in point: Canelo Alvarez and the decision by the WBC to elevate the Mexican star to something they call (and with a straight face) their “Franchise Champion.” No longer merely the WBC middleweight champ, Canelo has been promoted, as has Jermall Charlo – who is now the “regular champ” at the weight according to the WBC.

Here are the details regarding Canelo’s “Franchise Champ” status and what it all means:

1. The Franchise Champion designations is exclusively by appointment of the WBC board of Governors by a majority vote of the board.





2. This designation is not transferable and is exclusively to the fighter who receives such designation.

3. The Franchise Champion will be designated as WBC Emeritus Champion once he retires from boxing.

4.The Franchise Champion will proudly represent the WBC in every single fight as a reigning WBC champion, regardless of any specific conditions or titles being associated with all future fights. WBC rules and regulations will govern under the traditional conditions of boxing in the Franchise champion fights. WBC will approve through the franchise champion promoter every opponent scheduled to fight.

5. Franchise Champion agrees to participate in a minimum of two social responsibility events every year, organized and in conjunction with the WBC.

6. The WBC may recognize a WBC champion in the division or divisions where the Franchise champion currently competes.

7. The WBC may award a Diamond Championship belt in those fights in which the Franchise Champion engages. If the Franchise Champion loses, the winner will receive the Diamond belt and may be considered as mandatory contender of the division.

Make of that lot what you will! No wonder fight fans are confused.

Moving on to the actual fighting, who will new “Franchise Champ” Canelo fight next? Will we ever get to see that third fight with Gennady Golovkin? According to writer Mike Coppinger, inside info says Golden Boy are more in favor of Canelo fighting either Callum Smith, at 168, or Sergey Kovalev, at 175 – on September 14th.

Win, lose or draw here and Canelo will be able to console himself with the fact that he is the Franchise champ! Indeed, in following the new WBC rules, can Canelo ever actually lose???

As for Charlo, he will make the first defence of his regular title this Saturday night against big underdog Brandon Adams. Will Charlo and Canelo ever unify their various titles? Does anyone truly care any longer?