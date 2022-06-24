Canelo Alvarez: “I’m more dangerous now than I was before”

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is predicting a knockout victory in his trilogy match against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th and he feels this fight will close the chapter in their rivalry.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) admits that he didn’t want to take this fight with Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) because of all the trash-talking that he’s done in the past.

Also, Canelo says he doesn’t like the way Golovkin stopped fighting elite-level opposition since their last fight in 2018, as it’s given the appearance that he’s just been waiting for that final payday.

Canelo says he’s giving Golovkin that “payday” and then moving on to bigger things, namely a rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican star Canelo will be defending against Golovkin on September 17th on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s safe to say that if the 40-year-old Golovkin loses, he can forget about ever fighting Canelo again because the rivalry will be officially over at that point.

Canelo will own two wins over Golovkin, and that’s enough for him to feel satisfied in his mind that he’s the better fighter of the two..

“I’m more dangerous now than before,” said Canelo on Friday, letting the media know that his loss to Dmitry Bivol hasn’t impacted him negatively.

“I’m very motivated and ready for this fight. I hope so,” Canelo said when told that a lot of boxing fans believe hell have an easy fight and knockout Golovkin.

“I got tired as the fight went on, and as far as the loss, you take the loss and you move on,” said Canelo Alvarez about his defeat against Dmitry Bivol.

“A knockout, that’s what I see,” said Canelo when asked how he sees his fight with Golovkin ending on September 17th. “It’s important for me to get back [into the ring soon after his loss to Bivol].

“As you mentioned, a lot of people lost and a year, two years they come back. I have a strong mind, so I come back and keep forward and keep moving because I’m in boxing because I want to be one of the best fighters out there in history. I’m in that line.

“A little trouble, but fine,” Canelo said when asked how his body is holding up. Well, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take that time off, but maybe bring it down a notch.

“Instead of fighting three times a year, fighting once a year,” Canelo said in answering a question on whether he should take some time off.