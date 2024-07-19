Can David Benavidez Go Up To Heavyweight? Former Heavyweight Champ Says Yes

David Benavidez has just decided to move back down to super middleweight after having his first testing of the waters up at 175 pounds. So, to many, in fact to most, the idea, the very notion of “The Mexican Monster” one day plying his trade as a heavyweight will seem pretty crazy. But we have seen, over the years, some unexpected yet ultimately successful invasions of the heavyweight division by “too small” fighters – James Toney, who is shorter in height than Benavidez, instantly springs to mind.

Going back much further, legends like Sam Langford, again, shorter in height than Benavidez, were a real terror in almost every weight class from lightweight on up. Now, former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz, who stands around 5’11” and is, therefore, shorter than Benavidez, yet as we know, ruled as heavyweight champ for a short while courtesy of his upset stoppage win over Anthony Joshua, says he does believe Benavidez can move up to the sport’s premier division one day. Also, Ruiz says he’d like to fight Benavidez when he does move up.

“I think David can do anything because he’s big, he’s strong,” Ruiz said when speaking with FightHub TV. “I mean it was his first time fighting [up at 175 pounds] in his last fight, but it just takes time, he’s super young. If he does go to heavyweight, hopefully he gives me the opportunity to fight. He can [move to heavyweight and be successful]. If he’s walking around, he’s probably like 200 pounds anyway. I’m pretty sure he feels strong, but he’s a really talented kid.”

It is quite amazing that Benavidez is able to make the 168-pound limit, especially if Ruiz is right about Benavidez’s walking around weight, and Andy is probably pretty accurate in his assessment. It would, though, likely be some time before Benavidez moved up to heavyweight, with his perhaps trying things out as a cruiserweight first. By such time, Ruiz, already 34, may not still be fighting.

But can Benavidez do what the likes of Toney, and of course, for one fight only, against a “small” heavyweight in John Ruiz, Roy Jones Jr. did? Who knows? Benavidez wants to do great things, and if he cannot get the fight he wants—this, of course, a fight with Canelo Alvarez—maybe Ruiz’s words will prove prophetic someday. Maybe.

For now, lovers of action fights every time out can’t wait for Benavidez’s next fight. Whoever it proves to be against, and at whatever weight class it turns out to be fought at.