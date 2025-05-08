Callum Smith and Anthony Yarde Eyed for Matchroom vs. Queensberry Clash in August

WBO interim light heavyweight champion Callum Smith vs. Anthony Yarde is possible for August in a Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5 competition in Saudi Arabia. It’s a fight that would play well with British fans but do nothing for Americans.

Ring Magazine is reporting the news of the potential Smith-Yarde fight. There’s no word about who else will be on 5 vs 5 card, but hopefully some world champions or future champs.

Benavidez Avoided?

Fans on social media see this as a duck move on Callum Smith’s part. There had been talk of him facing WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Benavidez. Smith’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had recently sounded optimistic about making that fight.

The big question is why he would change his mind and take the easier fight against Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs). You can’t blame Hearn if he got cold feet about putting Callum Smith in with Benavidez because he would have stood very little chance of winning. Still, it would be seen as brave on his part if he were willing to take him on. It’s better to show courage than take the easier fight against Yarde, who has been around and slapped down every time he’s attempted to step it up.

Yarde, 33, labored to a 12-round unanimous decision over Lyndon Arthur last month on April 26th on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was a lot of arm punches from Yarde, who appeared musclebound and slow in that fight. He won, but he did not look good.

Yarde has won his last four fights since being knocked out by former light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in 2023. He gave a game effort against Beterbiev, but eventually folded in the eighth when he began getting hammered.

Easier Path?

Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) is coming off an impressive 12-round unanimous decision win over Joshua Buatisi on February 22nd in Riyadh. That fight was a real war from start to finish, and one of the most exciting battles in 2025.

Boxing fans would prefer to see Smith fight Buatsi in a rematch rather than seeing him face Yarde. It would be an easier match to create interest than using Yarde as the opponent.