Caleb Plant says beating Jermall Charlo puts his name with Canelo & Benavidez

Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant believes that a victory over Jermall Charlo will put him back at the top with Canelo Alvarez & David Benavidez. The former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) lost to both of those fighters, and he wants to run it back against them.

Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t said whether he’ll fight Plant, because he’s expected to fight Jose Benavidez Jr. on November 25th. If Jermall wins that fight, he could be Canelo’s next opponent in May 2024.

With the money that Jermall can get fighting Canelo, he’s not going to risk that by facing Plant. If the Charlo-Plant fight does happen, it’ll be after Jermall faces Canelo for the bag.

‘Sweethands’ Plant expressed his desire for a rematch with Canelo, citing that his training camp was less than ideal for the previous fight. Although he did not elaborate on what went wrong during his preparation, Plant has promised to disclose the details in the future.

Plant ran out of gas in both of his defeats, so it’s possible that whatever excuse he has, it likely isn’t why he lost to Canelo. He had stamina issues in his his fights with Jose Uzcategui and Benavdiez, so he probably would have still lost to Canelo even if he’d had the best camp.

Brian Custer: Who is the biggest threat to Canelo’s undisputed crown at 168 not named Caleb plant?” said Brian on his YouTube channel.

Caleb Plant: “The first that comes to my mind is I don’t know.”

Brian: “Which fight do you want more because it’s personal. Is it Canelo, is it Benavidez, or is it [Jermall] Charlo?

Plant: “Well, obviously, I’ve taken a loss, so I don’t mind working my way back. I’ve never been scared of hard work. I’ve never been scared of a big fight, so if that means fighting Jermall Charlo to get those fights, then that’s the one I want.

“If I could have a chance to fight for [super middleweight] undisputed, that’s the biggest thing in boxing, then obviously that would be the one that I’d want. But I’d like to run it back with David [Benavdiez] as well, so that’s a three-part answer, but it depends on how the card falls.

“But right now, first and foremost, I want to fight Jermall Charlo because I feel like that’s what it’s going to take to put my name back up there with either David or Canelo.

Brian: “Which loss eats at you more? Is it the Canelo or the Benavidez

loss?'”

Plant: “The Canelo loss.”

Brian: “Tell me why.”

Plant: “It’s not the camp that I wanted. One day, I’ll be able to share with the world, so stay tuned.”

Brian: “You can’t give us a teaser like that, Caleb.”

Plant: “Stay tuned.”

Brian: “Will Caleb Plant be a world champion again at 168, or will he have to go to another weight?”

Plant: “168. I’ll be a world champion again two times.”

Brian: “In your opinion, which smack was more warranted? The Canelo-Plant or the Plant-Charlo?

Plant: “I feel like both. Me and Canelo are just standing up there just talking smack back and forth, and he shoves me. That was unwarranted, and uh same thing with Jermall. You can’t just be going around just trying to shove people off their feet or grabbing their face, but if I really had to choose, it’s probably Jermall.”

Brian: “Do you think this is the fight that we’ll see in early 2024?”

Plant: “With Jermall?”

Brian: “Yeah.”

Plant: “Fingers crossed. It takes two to tango. I can’t just run around begging somebody to fight me. So everyone knows where I stand. I’m willing to take a big fight.”