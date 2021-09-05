Caleb Plant getting help from Andre Ward training for Canelo Alvarez

Andre Ward is lending IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant a helping hand to prepare for his undisputed 168-lb championship fight against WBA/WBC/WBO champ Canelo Alvarez on November 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) an underdog in this fight, he needs all the help he can get to overcome the huge advantage in experience and power that Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will be bringing to the table in two months from now on FOX Sports pay-per-view.

The former super middleweight champion Ward obviously knows Canelo’s weaknesses from watching him over the years, and he’s likely got the perfect game plan for Plant, 28 to follow to attempt to beat him.

Plant needs multiple game plans

With Canelo, he can adapt quickly to different things that his opponents employ in the fight. As such, if Plant chooses to stay on the outside using his jab all night, Canelo will apply pressure and look to win rounds by landing the harder shots.

In Canelo’s past fights, we’ve seen that he only needs to land two or three hard shots per round to get the judges to give him the round. The judges seem to filter out jabs and weaker shots that Canelo is hit with.

That’s how Canelo was given a 12 round draw in his first fight with Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017 and a win in the second. The judges put more weight on Canelo, landing 1 to 3 hard shots per round, and ignored all the head-snapping jabs that Golovkin was hitting him with.

For Plant to beat the popular ‘Face of Boxing’ Canelo, he’ll not only need to out-jab him from the outside, but he’s also going to need to land more power shots.

It might not be enough for Plant to land as many hard shots as Canelo because you’ve got to factor in his popularity.

Beating Canelo by decision won’t be easy

When you fight Canelo, you’re dealing with a star, and there is no equality with his popularity. You got to do a lot more to beat Canelo than you would a normal fighter.

Whatever Ward’s game plan is, hopefully, he recognizes that Plant can’t stay on the outside and use his fine jab all night in hopes of getting the nod with the judges when they render their decision.

Plant has got to go to war with Canelo a certain amount of time and show the judges that he’s the superior fighter all around because they’re not likely going to give him the decision if he boxes.

What we saw with Manny Pacquiao recently losing to Yordenis Ugas probably isn’t possible for Plant to pull off against Canelo if he fought in the same way the Cuban did. Canelo’s popularity is through thereof right now, and you don’t beat him by a decision unless you do something special.