Bukom Banku wants to spar with Floyd Mayweather when he visits Ghana

Undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko (29-0, 22 KOs) famously nicknamed Bukom Banku has sent out a passionate plea to retired boxing legend, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather ahead of the American’s planned visit to Ghana later this month.

Mayweather who retired undefeated nearly two years ago has confirmed he will be in the country that produced Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Azumah Nelson on June 15 and 16 even though details and itinerary of the trip still remain scanty.

Kamoko who also calls himself the ‘Africa Mayweather’ says it will only be appropriate that he trains, spars and also escorts Mayweather around on tour and other engagements whilst in the West African country.





“This is Braimah Kamoko (Africa Mayweather). The president of boxing, my boss from the United States of America is coming to Ghana popularly known to be Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather,” he began a post on social media.

“I the Africa Mayweather wants to inform him that he should come to Bukom so that I will show him the boxing arena in Ghana and have a little training with him just to show Ghanaians that this is Africa Mayweather and the master himself,” Kamoko stated.

Kamoko has been in talks for a super fight later this year with also undefeated Bastie Samir (15-0-1, 14 KOs) who began his professional career in the US and is best remembered for being a sparring partner of Mayweather during his days training at the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas.

But for now however there is only one thing on the mind of former WBO African boxer of the year, Braimah ‘Bukom Banku’ Kamoko.





“All the allies of Floyd Mayweather must make sure that he the champion himself must come and greet me in Bukom. God richly bless my country Ghana and the United States of America,” he affirmed.