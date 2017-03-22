Brook: Spence never fought an animal like me

IBF Welterweight World Champion Kell Brook and undefeated Errol Spence Jr. faced off on Wednesday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England as they officially announced their May 27 blockbuster, which will air on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING live on SHOWTIME in the U.S.

Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) will make the fourth defense of his IBF belt against Spence (21-0, 18 KOs), the mandatory challenger and one of the most highly regarded contenders in the sport today.





Here’s what the fighters had to say on Wednesday in Sheffield:

KELL BROOK:

“This is amazing – my uncle would bring me here when I was 6 and now I am fighting here as world champion. I’m so happy. There was no way I was going to vacate. It’s taken a long time to get this title and it was hard to become world champion. When people were saying to move up it made me dig my heels in.

“I’ve got a great team around me who will get me to the weight correctly. I’m no novice, I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ll stay disciplined and meticulous to be 100 percent on the night. And add the energy from the fans, I’ll be unstoppable here.

“He’s being hyped in the U.S., but we’ve seen it before. He beat (Chris) Algieri and (Leonard) Bundu, but he’s never fought an animal like me. I want to beat Spence and wipe out the rest of the division. If this guy is the next big thing then the fans will be in for a thrilling night because I am going to bring the heat.

“I took a lot from the GGG (Gennady Golovkin) fight. I stood there and had it out with him. I’m the biggest 147-pounder out there and I will be bullying them all. I’m too fast, strong and fit, and I will unify the division after beating Spence. There’s only one ‘Truth’ in this fight – and that’s that he’s going to get beat.”

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“This is the fight I’ve waited a long time for, to fulfil a lifelong opportunity to win a world title. Kell is a good fighter, but I feel I’m the best 147 in the world and I’ll prove it.

“I want to take the title from a champion, and a true champion like Kell, and doing it in his backyard like he did it is the best way to show I am the best.

“I’ve sparred with great fighters and gone toe-to-toe, I’ve got the skills to win this. I’ve shown patience to get here and now I’m right at the door. I’m strong, fast and hit hard too – I’m a big welterweight.

“Thirty-thousand Brits? Bring it on. I’ve been here many times and I love it here. It’ll be different as a pro, but these are the stages you dream of.”