Oleg Maskaev “not retired yet,” the former WBC heavyweight champ eyes ring return at age 48

Proving once again that boxing is the must addictive, hard to leave sport there is, former WBC heavyweight champ Oleg Maskaev has announced how he “doesn’t plan to retire yet,” and is looking for the right fight with which to return to the ring. Maskaev, in his day a powerful puncher who was somewhat vulnerable to a big punch, gave fans some exciting and memorable fights.





Maskaev’s two big wins over Hasim Rahman, coming in 1999 and then 2006, proved to be the highlight of Oleg’s up and down career; the Russian slugger winning the WBC crown with the second win over “The Rock.” But that was a long, long time ago, and at the age of 48 and having been out of action since 2013, “The Big O,” would well and truly surprise everyone if he managed to win any further meaningful fights.

But, in talking with TASS, Maskaev outlined his latest comeback plans:

“I don’t plan to retire yet,” he said. “I keep in shape and spar in the gym. If we come to an agreement with a promoter, I will fight in the spring.”

It’s impossible to say how much if anything Maskaev, 39-7(28) has left to offer. Last boxing in November of 2013 when he decisioned a pretty much shot, 44-18 Danny Williams, Maskaev had actually won his last three bouts, having attempted to come back after suffering KO losses at the hands of Sam Peter (the fight that ended Maskaev’s title reign) in 2008 and then Nagy Aguilera in 2009.

Just who Maskaev might face in his spring fight (if it actually takes place) is anyone’s guess. Like many other fighters and former champions, Maskaev seems to be a man who is unable to call it a career and move on with his life. All of Maskaev’s defeats have come inside the distance and it seems unlikely his punch resistance will have improved any over these last three or four years.

Let’s hope the likeable former champ is not thrown in with anyone too young and dangerous if he does actually fight again.