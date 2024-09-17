Lennox Lewis Gives His Expert Prediction On Joshua Vs. Dubois

British Heavyweight Great Lennox Lewis On AJ Vs. Dubois: “It’s Just As Epic As Me And Frank Bruno, Me And Gary Mason”

British heavyweight great? No, Lennox Lewis is an all-time great regardless of where he was born and which country he represented. But the above headline points to Lewis’s take on the all-British heavyweight slugfest (we hope) and world title fight (sort of, for a version of a strap that was taken from the real, universal heavyweight boss) that will go down on DAZN PPV this Saturday night at Wembley.

Lennox, speaking with RingTV.com, said the forthcoming fight ranks right up there with his all-British showdowns with Frank Bruno (“True Brit”), and Gary Mason (sorely missed and an underrated big man). Lewis suggests we could see an “epic” on Saturday.

“It’s awesome, it’s definitely comparable to a world title fight,” Lewis said to the website of ‘The Bible of Boxing.’ You’ve got two British fighters that are fighting, so it’s epic. Every time there is [a big all-British fight], it’s always epic. It’s just as epic as me and Frank Bruno, me and Gary Mason.”

Let’s hope so.

Both British bragging rights fights that Lewis was involved in turned out to be fun fights with plenty of action, and the final result was doubted for some time. Interestingly, both Lewis KO Bruno and Lewis KO Mason ended in the seventh round. If we get the same kind of good, for a time two-way action from Dubois and Joshua, well, we will be more than happy.

Lewis favours AJ but he isn’t in any way writing off Dubois. Lewis of course defeated every man he ever faced, and he proved to be far too good for all the fellow Brits he faced in big (or biggish) fights during his storied ring career (Glenn McCrory, Derek Williams, and Henry Akinwande joining Bruno and Mason as Lennox losers).

Now, who will emerge as the winner of this all-British battle of big punchers?

Pick: Sticking with it, I’m going for AJ to win by crushing KO in two rounds. But this fight, whatever the result and no matter how long the action lasts, promises to be exciting as well as explosive. Whenever Lennox Lewis says a fight is “epic,” we know we should tune in.