Brian Norman Jr. Demolishes Derrieck Cuevas, Calls Out Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis: Father Declares ‘Anyone Who Wants the Smoke, Come Get It!’

WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is ready for a unification fight against IBF champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis after crushing Derrieck Cuevas (27-2, 19 KOs) in the third round last Saturday night in a Top Rank-promoted card on March 29th at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Ennis Targeted

Norman Jr’s father, Brian Norman Jr., says they want “Anybody that wants the smoke” after his son’s impressive victory over Cuevas.

Given the way Norman Jr. looked in making Cuevas quit after dropping him with a hard left hook in the third, many people now say that he’s the #1 fighter in the division. However, that could work against Norman Jr. because Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn may be hesitant to set up a fight with him if he’s concerned about him losing.

Norman Jr. failed last year when he attempted to negotiate a unification fight against Boots. Matchroom reportedly offered $1.5 million, but Team Norman wanted a better deal that would enable them to clear $1.3 to $1.5 million after expenses.

Ennis, 27, still needs to get through his unification fight against WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis next month on April 12th. Many fans view that fight as a 50-50 one.

Assuming ‘Boots’ gets through the clash, the fight to make is against Norman Jr if he’s still serious about staying around the division to try and become the undisputed 147-lb champion.

‘Smoke’ Challenge